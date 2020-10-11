Robert (Bob) Christian Shaffer Jr.

September 5, 1939 - September 30, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Robert (Bob) Christian Shaffer Jr. took the time to be happy and left his footprints and his spirit in our hearts as he passed into the hands of our Heavenly Father while at home with his loving family at his side after a long battle with the aftereffects of cancer. Bob was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Bob was born in Bishop, CA to Robert Sr and Nedra (White) Shaffer having spent most of his life in Montana and the last 21 years in Pasco. He served as a teletype officer in the US Army in Germany and was on the Army Pistol Team. Bob completed his apprenticeship and became a Journeyman Lineman and retired after 33 years working for the Department of Energy on transmission lines for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

On 04-30-2016, Bob married his soulmate Judith A Gidley-Shaffer after they met on a blind date 34 years earlier in The Dalles, OR. They had five children between them, Louise Shaffer-Plock (Rob), Julie Gidley-Goad (Scott), Jeannie Gidley-Benson, Joyce Gidley-Hill (Jim) and Mark Gidley.

Bob loved horses, wore jeans, western shirts and boots, and silver belt buckle. He tried his hand at bull riding but felt it best to leave the bulls alone. He enjoyed photography, taking many amazing pictures from places only a lineman could achieve. Bob combined his two favorite hobbies knife making and leatherwork to create extraordinary knives and sheaths. His knives were much admired by friends and family. He was also an avid gun collector and a Lifetime Member of the National Rifleman's Association (NRA). He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr, and mother Nedra. He is survived by his wife Judith, their five children, Louise, Julie, Jeannie, Joyce and Mark, his brothers Richard and Kevin Shaffer, sister-in-law Linda Gidley, cousin Gary Shaffer, first wife Carla Shaffer and eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

"Do not grieve for me. Be happy that after eighty-one years, I have fought the fight, run the race, and reached the finish line. I will be waiting for all of you".

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home located in – Pasco, Washington at 2:00 o'clock p.m. and his ashes scattered in the mountains of Western Montana in the spring. Call for directions 509-551-1772.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Scholarship Fund – at CAC 720 W Court St – Pasco, WA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store