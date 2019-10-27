Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT CLARK (BOB) ADAMS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT (BOB) CLARK ADAMS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Bob was born on May 11 th, 1923 in Yale, Oklahoma to James & Lo Rena Adams. The family moved shortly after his birth to Beulah Colorado to start a farm. Bob attended grade school in Beulah, then attended and graduated from Central High School in Pueblo Colorado. He continued his education, studying forestry at the University of Idaho, while working for the US Forest Service. In 1944 Bob heard of a project that was hiring workers for "The Hanford Project". He moved to Richland, Washington and started work as a laborer. When DuPont took over operations of Hanford Bob worked as a power operator and then Supervisor of the Tank Farms. What was to be a 40-day job turned into a 40+ year career. During these years he met MaryLou Crawford who worked in the Richland Recreation Hall. They dated and were married in December 1947. Bob and MaryLou purchased a part-time farm in Burbank Heights and built their home. They had 2 children a son Randy and daughter Lynda. Bob was very active in the community serving on the domestic water board and 20 years as a Walla Walla District 5 Fire Commissioner. He also volunteered several years at the Benton-Franklin County Fair. They bought some property and built a cabin in the Blue Mountains "up the hill" from Weston, Oregon. They enjoyed their time at the cabin very much. Bob is survived by his son Randy, wife Lanell, grandchildren Linda and Galen, great grandchildren Presley and Matthew Adams of Burbank Heights. Daughter Lynda, husband Kelly O'Connor of Mesa. Granddaughter Bobbie husband Boe, great grandsons Bode and Brock Stallings of Pasco. Bob & MaryLou made several long lasting and treasured friends over the years and the family would like to thank everyone for their support and love over the years. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years MaryLou, his parents and only brother Harold Adams of Amarillo, Texas. Services will be held November 1 st 1:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union St. Kennewick, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

