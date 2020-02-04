Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Collins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT COLLINS Robert "Scott" Collins passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday morning, January 25th, 2020. He was born in Pasco, WA on September 12th, 1968 to Thomas and Patricia Collins. Scott had three children Tyler, Katie, and Theron. Whom he loved dearly. Scott graduated from Pasco High School in 1987. Afterwards he joined the navy in hopes of traveling the world, just like his father. He was able to visit many foreign countries. Most of his time in the navy he was stationed in Alameda, Ca. During his time there he was introduced to what he would say is the greatest band of all time, The Grateful Dead. His love for the band came through on almost every shirt he wore. Scott would often say "You can never own too much tie dye!". He was a man of many passions. One of the more notable ones was his beloved Seahawks. Every Sunday you would undoubtedly find him with his jersey on watching the game with his father and sons. Win or lose, they were always his team. Scott was insistent on enjoying life and made sure his family and friends were there to enjoy the ride. Although Scott had his struggles, he never let them interfere on having a good time. This was the most apparent at his favorite place in the world, the Gorge Amphitheater. Scott worked summers there as a young man. He saw countless of his favorite bands throughout his life. His love for live music was contagious. Scott is survived by his parents (Tom and Pattie), his kids (Tyler, Katie, and Theron), his sisters (Kristin and Kim), and his nieces and nephews (Tanner, Javier, Bella, Kylie, Ian), his Uncle Tim and Aunt Sharon, and his two dogs (Daisy and Emma). Above all else family was the most important thing in his life. The last couple years of his life spent were living in his dream home with his youngest son, Theron. Scott lived across the street from his parents, he was always a mama's boy. He spent every day surrounded by the people he loved. He had a great job with a great company, Ojeda. He was grateful for his job and all the people he worked alongside. One week before his death, Scott went to one final bluegrass concert in Portland, OR with his kids. He spent the whole show dancing with the biggest smile on his face. Scott will be missed by many. Just about everyone who met Scott considered him a friend. Everyone wishes they could share one last laugh with him or sit around while he shared one of his famous stories with us. Once and a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of placRobert "Scott" Collinses if look at it right

