ROBERT D. HALL Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory Robert D. Hall, age 79, died unexpectedly and peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in his California home. He was born on January 30, 1940 in Toppenish, Washington to Hugh M. Hall and Sarah LaRene (Dunn) Hall. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1958. He attended Yakima Valley Community College and at the age of 20 purchased Bob's Drive-In in Sunnyside, Washington. By the age of 22, he not only owned Bob's Drive-In, but Bob's Big Burgers (3 B's) also in Sunnyside and the Humdinger Drive-In in Goldendale, Washington. In 1964 he started working with New York Life Insurance Company and that became his life's work. Bob was an Eagle Scout and a passionate supporter of the Grand Columbia Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of the local chapter of Ducks Unlimited and Rotary, as well as, one of the founders of the Yakima Valley Sundome in Yakima, Washington. When Heritage (College) University began developing their institution he supported their efforts through fundraising and donations. Bob met Judith R. (Montgomery) Hall when she applied for a job at Bob's Drive-In and the two married on April 18, 1961. They continued their love affair for 58 years. Bob and Judy enjoyed spending time with friends and family. The two of them looked forward to their annual trip to California where they were able to spend a couple months playing golf, entertaining, and spending time in a warmer climate. Together, they had two children, Robert W. Hall and Cynthia S. (Hall) Johnson. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, son, Robert (Michelle), daughter, Cynthia (John), five grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen, Meghan (Robert), Jessica, Andrew, and three great grandchildren, Sydney, Jase, and Carson, along with two brothers, Theodore (Nancy) Hall and Oren (Margo) Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Sarah LaRene Hall. There will be a private family entombment. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life from 1-4pm at the Yakima Country Club (500 Country Club Drive, Yakima, WA. 98901) on Saturday, March 16, 2019. In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Columbia Council Boy Scouts of America (12 N. 10th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902), (509) 453-4795 or a , sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at

