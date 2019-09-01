Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT DELOSS SANDUSKY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT DELOSS SANDUSKY Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Robert Deloss Sandusky of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on August 29, 2019, at 89. Robert (Bob) was born March 30, 1930 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Charol and Alma (Ridenhour) Sandusky. He attended school in Tulsa, Oklahoma, until the age of seventeen, when the family moved to Richland, Washington. In 1948 he graduated high school, excelling in athletics, and lettering in football, baseball, and boxing. Bob served in the Army from 1950 until 1952, during the Korean War. Trained in Communication- Electronics, he was stationed in Nome Alaska. His unit monitored and gathered intelligence from Russia as the Cold War was also in full effect. Bob started work at Franklin County Public Utilities Department (P.U.D.) in 1953, as a lineman, draftsman and later, as a ground foreman. During this time, he met Ruth Mudd Keithley, of Pasco, Washington. They were married February 19, 1954. In 1963, Bob was offered a position with Washington Public Power Supply System, now known as Energy Northwest, in Packwood, Washington. The company was in its infancy and Packwood was its first plant. Though young and inexperienced with operating a multi-million dollar plant, Bob operated it successfully for 26 years until retiring in 1989. Bob was the first union employee hired by the company. His badge was #4. The original three were office personnel. Bob was involved with organizing and coaching youth sports, and played an integral part in establishing the youth football league in Pasco, where he won two championships for his team. In Packwood, Bob played an active role in establishing the East Lewis County Babe Ruth league. He coached the Packwood team to two league championships as well. Bob was an active member of the White Pass High School Booster Club. Watching his sons participate in sports was always near and dear to his heart, and he never missed a game. This tradition continued on with his grandchildren. In 1989, Bob suffered a severe stroke that limited his speech and mobility, but he never complained nor let this setback change his positive outlook. He was a role model for all on how to handle adversity with dignity and courage. He will be dearly missed. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Jack and Fred Sandusky. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth, of Kennewick, Washington, and his three sons, Michael (Margaret) Sandusky of Gig Harbor, Washington, John (Sheila) Sandusky of Lake Tapps, Washington, and Robert (Martha) Sandusky of Kennewick, Washington. Bob leaves behind eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Katie Klein, CNA (Visiting Angels) for the loving care and support she gave Bob and Ruth. The family would also like to acknowledge Nataliya Gorinchoy and staff, with Desert Wind Gardens, for the care that they provided to Bob when he was moved to a home care facility. A family celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice House, Kennewick, Washington, in Bob's (Robert) name. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.Hillcrest

