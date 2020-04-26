ROBERT E. PERRY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Robert E. Perry, age 90 of Kennewick, died April 19, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington. He was born October 20, 1929. Robert graduated from Schwartz Creek High School. He married Beverly Jordan on November 7, 1975. They had six children. Beverly had two, Michael Jordan and Ken Jordan. Robert had four, Debra Buell, Sandra Busick, Vicki Crosley and Ron Perry. He worked in construction as an accountant and Richland Bell Furniture. Later he was owner and proprietor of B & D Fancifood from which he retired. His hobbies included woodworking and working in his flower garden. He prided himself in keeping in shape. He walked almost every day of his life. Robert is survived by, Debra Buell (Jerry), Sandra Busick (Gary), Vicki Crosley (Dwight), Ron Perry (Colleen), Michael Jordan, Ken Jordan, seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Fanny Perry, five siblings and his wife, Beverly Perry. There will be no public internment or memorial service. Memorials or donations may be made to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy, Kennewick WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 26, 2020