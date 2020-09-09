Robert E Warner

December 24, 1925 - August 15, 2020

Pasco, Washington - Robert E. Warner, (Bob), 94 died August 15th at Avalon Health & Rehabilitation Center.Bob was a resident of Kennewick for over 40 years.

He was born at home on Christmas Eve in Deer Park, WA. Bob grew up in Deer Park and participated in sports, band and Boy Scouts. He was a paperboy and worked at Jacobsen's (later Yoke's) grocery store in high school. Bob often reflected upon the life lessons learned in Scouting and was proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Bob graduated from Deer Park High school in 1943 at the age of 17. After a year with Pan American Airways , he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Bob served as an aircraft radio operator in the Pacific Theater of WW ll. Serving his country profoundly influenced his life.

Upon completion of his military service, Bob attended WSC under the GI Bill. He transferred to Kinman Business School and graduated in accounting.

Robert met his future wife Carolyn Mason, also of Deer Park, in 1947. They married April 30, 1948. After residing in Spokane, the young couple returned to Deer Park and took over ownership and operation of the Electric Service Station. Later, Bob became the wholesale Standard Oil of California distributorship.

Bob and Carolyn started a family and became involved in their community. They were members of the Open Door Congregational Church and church and civic activities were of significant importance in their lives.

Many years were spent enjoying the family lake cabin at Lake Christina in British Columbia. Boating, waterskiing, and snowmobiling were a few of many shared activities.

in 1971 Bob and Carolyn moved to Connell, WA where they operated the Standard Oil distributorship. In 1978 they sold this business opportunity and moved to Kennewick.

Bob's hobbies included bowling, woodworking, wood carving and gardening. His nicknames were "Knotty Bob", "Bob the Builder" and he referred to his yard as the "Garden of Eatin".

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn (2004), sister Evelyn Dyke Nordby, brother Arthur, mother Otene Westby Warner Clark, and father Archie Edgar Warner.

Surviving are daughters Deborah Shreve (James), Susan Spomer (David), Cassandra Hart (David), grandchildren Robert Spomer (Laura),Catherine Spomer, Preston Hart, Jacob Hart (Emily), great grand children Ethan, Owen, Anson and Kynnlee Hart, Mason Ruesga, and Greer Spomer.





