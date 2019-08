ROBERT EARL HARPER JR. Robert Earl Harper Jr., 68 of Kennewick, WA passed away July 30, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick. He was born on April 13, 1951 to Robert and Barbra (Le Fevre) Harper in St. George, Utah. Rob- ert served in the National Guard, was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a retired truck driver for Walmart. He enjoyed working in the Temple and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting with his brother in-law Joe. They had a lot of fun adventures together. He loved talking on the phone and could spend hours talking to Joe, Slug, Steve and John. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Wanda; sons Patrick Meehan, Trent Harper, Derrick Meehan, and Trevor Harper; daughter Angelic Meehan; sisters Gwyn Moore, Chris Miller, and Arlene Harper-Veith. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Brad Harper and sister Linda Cottam; brothers, Dale Harper and Doug Harper. Viewing and Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Center from 4-7pm and Thursday, August 1, pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Olympia Building, 4445 Olympia Street, Kennewick from 10-10:45am with Funeral Services starting at 11:00am Interment with a Graveside Service will be at the St. George City Cemetery, 650 E Tabernacle St, St. George, UT on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00pm For online condolences please visit his tribute page at www.Askhillcrest.com