ROBERT EDWARD BAUMGARTNER Robert Edward Baumgartner, age 66 of Benton City, entered into rest on June 10, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick. He was born on March 13, 1953 to Arlo Glen and Beatrice (Curtis) Baumgartner in Prosser, Washington and was raised and educated in Benton City where he lived all of his life. Robert was a Union Carpenter and worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing and spending time in the outdoors. His favorite thing was to find "beautiful treasures" and give them to his grandson Alex, and his niece and her children. He had an irreplaceable and special bond with his grandson Alex. Robert is survived by his partner through life, Lorie Johnson of Benton City; his children, Helen Baumgartner of Benton City, Mendy Reynolds of Nampa, Idaho, Holly O'Daniels and Glen Baumgartner of California; his grandchildren, Alexander Baumgartner and Jack and Skyler O'Daniels. He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Mitchell and Jan. At his request, there will be no services. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 13, 2019