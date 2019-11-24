ROBERT "BOB" EDWARD NOONAN Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Surrounded by his loving family long time Pasco resident Bob Noonan passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Bob was born on November 3, 1924 on the Noonan family farm in Marshall County South Dakota to Matt and Mae Noonan, he was one of nine children. In 1944 Bob enlisted in the U.S Navy's amphibious forces in the WWII Philippines liberation for which he was awarded a victory medal. He served two years before being honorably discharged from the Navy. On April 10, 1948 Bob married Ruth Lucille Jacobsen in Britton, South Dakota. Later that same year they moved to Pasco, Washington to start their life together. They had two sons, Terry and Gary Noonan. Bob was also a plane pilot, as well as a diesel mechanic for Pacific Garages. He helped create the labor unions for the city of Pasco. And was the block watch captain of his neighborhood for more than 30 years. Bob was survived by his wife Ruth of 71 years, his sons Terry and Gary, his grandson Brian, his granddaughters Monica and Nicole, and his great grandson Hudson, all of whom he was very proud of. Bob leaves his only living sibling, Ray Noonan. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and always a dear friend. There will be a viewing at the Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco, Washington on November 25, 2019 from 9am to 11am. The service will begin at 12pm at the City View cemetery also in Pasco. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Pasco Lodge #173 on Sylvester Street in Pasco. Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 W Court Street Pasco, WA 99301 City View Cemetery 1300 N Oregon Avenue Pasco, WA 99301 Pasco Lodge #173 1811 W Sylvester Street Pasco, WA 99301

