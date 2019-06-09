Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EUGENE MOORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT EUGENE MOORE Our dear Bob passed away at home in Central Point, OR on June 4, 2019. He was born in Dighton, KS on November 1, 1944 and moved to Richland, WA in 1949. He attended Richland schools, graduating in 1963. He attended his 50 year HS reunion in 2013. Bob was a proud Marine who served in Vietnam. Bob married Carol Anne (née Leonard) in 1967 and together they raised son Dale and daughter Marnie. They lived in Newhall, CA and Warren, Pendleton, and Central Point, OR. Bob and Carol were married 44 years until Carol's passing in 2011. Bob earned a BA in Sociology from Cal State Northridge. He owned a construction and maintenance company for many years. Bob belonged to the VFW and the Main Street Cowboys and enjoyed history, reading, hunting and reminiscing with friends and family. Bob was preceded by his wife Carol Moore, mother Emma Richmond, father Dale B Moore, brother Dale A Moore, sisters Harriet (Mo) Rost and Melva (Mel) Ritzler and grandson William Terkelson. Bob is survived by son Dale (Alice) Moore, daughter Marnie (Phillip) Terkelson, grandchildren AJ Moore and Amalia Terkelson, half-siblings Jeanne (Wayne) Lechelt, Pam (Val) Hamson and Bill Richmond, and his best friend of 50 years, Don (Beverly) Slater.

