ROBERT EUGENE SAND 1943 - 2019 Robert Eugene Sand was born in Wymore, NE, June 13, 1943 and raised on the Powell Flat of Wyoming. The family moved to Washington State in 1954. Bob graduated from Ephrata High School in 1961. He enlisted in the US Army, trained and traveled the world with joint services nuclear weapons inspection and repair teams. Alway the consummate professional technician. It was in Wiesbaden, Germany, that he met and married Ursula. He adopted her children, Judy and Michael and soon the new Army family moved to Long Beach, CA to become "Americans" - the first of many transfers in the U.S. and Germany. A son, Terrance, joined the family May 1. 1969. After 24 years in the Army W-3 Sand began his civillian career working for Union Carbide, later ASIMI; first in Moses Lake, WA and then in Butte, MT. The couple retired to Pasco, WA on the Columbia River in 2002. Bob cared deligently for Ursula until she passed away from the trials of Alzheimers Disease on Christmas morning 2015. Bob passed February 22, 2019, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer and Lorna Sand, brother Glenn Sand and his and Ursula's son, Terry, October 2011. He is survived by daughter Judy Scott and her six sons, their son Michael Sand and a grandaughter Jessica Duren, (Terry's daughter) all from the Tacoma area. Surviving brothers are Gerald Sand (Shari) Spokane, WA, Lonnie Sand, Big Horn, WY, Steve Sand (Collette) Fairfield, CA, and Douglas Sand of Soap Lake, WA. We will miss his quick mind and sense of humor. Bob didn't just live life - he shook it. No regrets.

