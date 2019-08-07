Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GAUNT. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT GAUNT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Robert (Bob) Len Gaunt, age 86, of Kennewick, WA went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. Bob was born May 22nd, 1933 to Len and Louise Gaunt in Yakima, WA. He graduated from Prosser High School and retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad after 41 years as a Sales Representative. On July 20th, 1962 he married the love of his life, Shirley Gaunt, who survives him. Bob is survived by his brother Jerry Gaunt, sisters Linda Schack, Darlene Gaunt and his 9 children and their spouses: Dale and Peggy Brown, Dan and Pam Brown, Darrell and Linda Brown, Jerry Gaunt, Teresa Brown, Rhonda Eidson, Dawn and Dave Candanoza, Carmen and John Pielli, Robin and James Taylor, and a host of grandkids and great grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents Len and Louise Gaunt, brother Franky Gaunt and daughter Sharlene Gaunt. Bob loved hunting, fishing and baseball. He was a pitcher for the Prosser High School Mustangs baseball team. He was a hard-working, honest Christian man who was like a magnet to the whole world. Everyone loved him. He didn't believe in confrontation, but he was one tough cookie. He is now to be remembered as a life that will forever touch ours. Bob was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather that always gave his whole heart to those he loved. His dedication to his family and friends will never be forgotten The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

