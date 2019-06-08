Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GENE WOLFE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT GENE WOLFE Einan's at Sunset Robert (Bob) G. Wolfe, born 8/28/1931 in Seattle, WA, passed away and went to the Lord on 06/03/2019. Robert was born to Dorothy and James Walton Wolfe. Robert moved to Mabton, WA with his father. When his dad passed away he was raised by his stepmother Gladys. Robert graduated high school from Mabton High. After graduation Robert served his country in the Navy. Robert is survived by his wife Frances A., sons Greg Wolfe of Benton City, and Brett Wolfe (Mary) of Seattle, and brother Richard of Kentucky. Robert enjoyed bowling, camping, and fishing with his family and enjoyed hunting. In his younger days Robert was a motorcycle enthusiast even racing at times. Robert worked in the hops fields around Mabton in his teenage years. After he got out of the military, Robert worked out at the Hanford site as a Sr. Chemical Technician, retiring after 30 years. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

Published in Tri-City Herald on June 8, 2019

