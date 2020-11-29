Robert Gretzinger
April 3, 1935 - November 17, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Robert F. Gretzinger of Kennewick passed peacefully at home after a battle with dementia and Alzheimers on 11/17/2020.
Robert (Bob) was born (along with his twin brother William (Bill) on Apr 3, 1935 in Fall River, Wisconsin to Herman Gretzinger and Bertha Seier Gretzinger. He met his wife Arlene Frey in the 3rd grade at the public school in Fall River and married May 2, 1953.
After graduation, he became a lineman for the City of Columbus Water & Light Department for 20 yrs, then worked for St. Charles City Utilities for 2 yrs in St.Charles, IL and then hired by Rockwell-Hanford on Nov. 1, 1980, and retired Jan 1, 1995.
Bob was preceded by his parents and survived by his wife Arlene Gretzinger, daughter Cathy (Paul) Wassenberg (Mission Viejo, CA), son Dale (Linda) Gretzinger (Eldorado Hills, CA) , twin brother William (Joyce), sister Mary Lou (David) Howe, sisters-in law Marion Bork, Loretta Ward, and several nieces and nephews back in Wisconsin.
Bob was a member of the Southridge Lutheran (formerly King of Kings) Church since 1981 after moving to Kennewick. Bob and Arlene enjoyed traveling with their RV with friends and visiting their children in California.
A huge thank you to Dennis & Janice Babcock, Greg & Fran Julien, Jim & Johanna Caylor, and Larry and Faye Wiggins for their friendship and help over the years. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines, there will be no services. Neptune Society is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's, Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler St, Richland, WA 99352, or charity of their choice
.