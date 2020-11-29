1/
Robert Gretzinger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gretzinger
April 3, 1935 - November 17, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Robert F. Gretzinger of Kennewick passed peacefully at home after a battle with dementia and Alzheimers on 11/17/2020.
Robert (Bob) was born (along with his twin brother William (Bill) on Apr 3, 1935 in Fall River, Wisconsin to Herman Gretzinger and Bertha Seier Gretzinger. He met his wife Arlene Frey in the 3rd grade at the public school in Fall River and married May 2, 1953.
After graduation, he became a lineman for the City of Columbus Water & Light Department for 20 yrs, then worked for St. Charles City Utilities for 2 yrs in St.Charles, IL and then hired by Rockwell-Hanford on Nov. 1, 1980, and retired Jan 1, 1995.
Bob was preceded by his parents and survived by his wife Arlene Gretzinger, daughter Cathy (Paul) Wassenberg (Mission Viejo, CA), son Dale (Linda) Gretzinger (Eldorado Hills, CA) , twin brother William (Joyce), sister Mary Lou (David) Howe, sisters-in law Marion Bork, Loretta Ward, and several nieces and nephews back in Wisconsin.
Bob was a member of the Southridge Lutheran (formerly King of Kings) Church since 1981 after moving to Kennewick. Bob and Arlene enjoyed traveling with their RV with friends and visiting their children in California.
A huge thank you to Dennis & Janice Babcock, Greg & Fran Julien, Jim & Johanna Caylor, and Larry and Faye Wiggins for their friendship and help over the years. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines, there will be no services. Neptune Society is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's, Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler St, Richland, WA 99352, or charity of their choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Spokane
98 E Francis Avenue
Spokane, WA 99208
5095342770
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved