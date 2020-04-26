Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hauge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT ORVIN HAUGE Robert Orvin Hauge was born on July 22, 1926 in East Stanwood, Washington to Manter and Elma Hauge. The family returned to their Iowa and Minnesota farming communities and he spent his childhood and teenage years there. Robert graduated from KHS in Kiester, Minnesota in 1944. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in WWII. After the war Robert became an electrician like his father and he too, was a member of IBEW #112. The family settled in Burbank, Washington in 1949 and Robert has lived there until February of this year. An illness made it necessary for him to give up his independence and become part of an assisted living facility. The site chosen was near to his sister's home in Bellevue, Washington. In March, Robert was admitted to Overlake Hospital in Bellevue and he died there on April 13, 2020 from COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Duane from Hahira, Georgia. He is survived by his sister, Lila McMillan; his nephew, Scott McMilan of Seattle, Washington and his niece, Leigh McMillan (Kristen Dorrity) of Seattle. Robert was a member of First Lutheran Church of Kennewick and there will be a memorial service there at a much later date.

