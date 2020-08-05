Robert Huffman

ROBERT KELLY HUFFMAN Kelly Huffman was born on August 1, 1956 and passed away on April 7, 2020 at home. He was born in North Dakota and the family moved to Pasco when he was 5. After high school he moved around the U.S. working in construction, blowing up bridges which he loved to do. Periodically he would come back until 2003 when he moved back permanently. Kelly had a love for life and people. He loved hunting, fishing, skiing, all sports, playing golf with friends and his grandsons. He loved teaching the kids to fish, crab, play sports especially golf. Kelly was an awesome grandpa to our grandsons and great grandchildren. They were blessed to have a grandpa who taught them the love of the outdoors. Every sport they wanted to do he made sure that they had the equipment and knowledge to do so. Since he had his knees replaced in 2012 he started to suffer with depression and anxiety which took a big toll on his life and greatly limited what he did outside the home. He still made time to be with the kids especially the great grandkids. They could get grandpa to do just about anything and he made sure that they would have fun acting as crazy with them as he could. We all loved to watch him with the babies. He spoiled them rotten as Selena tells everyone. Kelly loved his family more than anything else. Even with his depression he tried to make sure that his family was happy, taken care of, and loved. He is so missed. Kelly is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Helen Huffman. His two brothers John and Gordon Huffman. He is survived by his wife Dotti Gustafson, his daughter Jessica Huffman, Jennifer Le Duc, his grandsons Taylor, Levi, and Mateo. Great grandchildren Greyson, Selena, and Dallas, and one niece Taylor Huffman. Due to the restrictions of the Corona Virus Kelly's service and reception will be at a later date. I will do my best to make sure that everyone is notified at that time.



