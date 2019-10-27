Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT IVAN (BOB) ELLSWORTH Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT IVAN ELLSWORTH, JR. (BOB) Hillcrest Memorial Center Robert Ivan Ellsworth, Jr. (Bob) passed away on October 21 while in the company of family. Bob was born as the first son of Robert &Norma Ellsworth in Colfax on September 15, 1948. He enjoyed growing up in Pullman and making great life- long memories with his cousins Marge & Marilyn and brother Rick. He was a proud alum of Pullman High School, Class of '66. In 1972, Bob married Theta Taylor and in 1973 his son Rob was born. In 1979 the family moved from Pullman to the Tri- Cities. Bob's career was spent mainly in the grocery business. He served as manager of Rosauer's, Family Grocer and Red Apple Market, as well as a stint as co-owner of Atomic Foods in Pasco. He was a self admitted work-aholic but also made time for family vacations and outings. Bob enjoyed playing cards, watching Nascar, attending Cougar games and took great pride in watching his grandsons, Robb & Riley, compete in sports from grade school through high school. He also loved movies, comedies, Perry Mason re-runs and 60s rock n roll. Throughout his life he enjoyed motorcycles, drag racing and cars (he was a Chevy man!). His pride and joy was his red 1977 Corvette. He admired it so much that he couldn't stand the thought of actually driving it. So he didn't, he just dusted it with a clean cloth. Later in life he worked at Cost Less Carpet and Lukes Carpet before retirement. After retiring he moved to Parkview Estates in Kennewick. There he discovered a whole new social circle and enjoyed clubs, Wii bowling, field trips and meals with friends. Bob also enjoyed volunteering every Saturday at Petco, helping with adoptions. He became close with his girlfriend Anita and they spent a lot of time together at parks, watching movies and playing cards. During his illness Anita came to see him twice per day and was a calming influence for him. Bob is survived by his son Rob Ellsworth & wife Dawn; grandchildren Robert Bartlett & wife Kylie, Riley Ellsworth and Hailie Herron; girlfriend Anita Moreno; cousins Marge Nelson & husband Ray, Marilyn Snyder & husband Bob, Carol Hatch & husband Mark; Brother Rick Ellsworth; niece Becca Resseman & husband Marc. The public viewing will be at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick on Monday, October 28, from 4 pm - 8 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at noon, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7409 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Adopt Shelter Animal Pets at ASAP West Richland, PO Box 5612, West Richland, WA 99353. Bob had a great sense of humor and was an even better person, he will be missed. For online condolences please visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

ROBERT IVAN ELLSWORTH, JR. (BOB) Hillcrest Memorial Center Robert Ivan Ellsworth, Jr. (Bob) passed away on October 21 while in the company of family. Bob was born as the first son of Robert &Norma Ellsworth in Colfax on September 15, 1948. He enjoyed growing up in Pullman and making great life- long memories with his cousins Marge & Marilyn and brother Rick. He was a proud alum of Pullman High School, Class of '66. In 1972, Bob married Theta Taylor and in 1973 his son Rob was born. In 1979 the family moved from Pullman to the Tri- Cities. Bob's career was spent mainly in the grocery business. He served as manager of Rosauer's, Family Grocer and Red Apple Market, as well as a stint as co-owner of Atomic Foods in Pasco. He was a self admitted work-aholic but also made time for family vacations and outings. Bob enjoyed playing cards, watching Nascar, attending Cougar games and took great pride in watching his grandsons, Robb & Riley, compete in sports from grade school through high school. He also loved movies, comedies, Perry Mason re-runs and 60s rock n roll. Throughout his life he enjoyed motorcycles, drag racing and cars (he was a Chevy man!). His pride and joy was his red 1977 Corvette. He admired it so much that he couldn't stand the thought of actually driving it. So he didn't, he just dusted it with a clean cloth. Later in life he worked at Cost Less Carpet and Lukes Carpet before retirement. After retiring he moved to Parkview Estates in Kennewick. There he discovered a whole new social circle and enjoyed clubs, Wii bowling, field trips and meals with friends. Bob also enjoyed volunteering every Saturday at Petco, helping with adoptions. He became close with his girlfriend Anita and they spent a lot of time together at parks, watching movies and playing cards. During his illness Anita came to see him twice per day and was a calming influence for him. Bob is survived by his son Rob Ellsworth & wife Dawn; grandchildren Robert Bartlett & wife Kylie, Riley Ellsworth and Hailie Herron; girlfriend Anita Moreno; cousins Marge Nelson & husband Ray, Marilyn Snyder & husband Bob, Carol Hatch & husband Mark; Brother Rick Ellsworth; niece Becca Resseman & husband Marc. The public viewing will be at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick on Monday, October 28, from 4 pm - 8 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at noon, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7409 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Adopt Shelter Animal Pets at ASAP West Richland, PO Box 5612, West Richland, WA 99353. Bob had a great sense of humor and was an even better person, he will be missed.

