ROBERT JAMES BUCKENDORF Our beloved Bob at age 83 passed away July 14th 2019 Trios hospital, Kennewick Wa Born to Ernest and Winona Woolsey Buckendorf. October 13th, 1935 at Idaho falls Idaho. A Finley resident since 1977. Bob enjoyed a full and happy life with family and friends. He enjoyed motorcycling with wife Verlea and groups of friends, boating, golfing and camping trips with the family, those were treasured times for him. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Verlea. His 4 daughters and spouses. Tammy and Russ Cousins, Cindy Goddard and friend Clete Connor, Robin Miley, Lori and Jim Bradham, his brother Ralph and Lynda Buckendorf. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Ronald, great granddaughter Karley Blouin. Graveside services were held July 19th at Desert Lawn Cemetery Kennewick WA.

