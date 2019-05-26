ROBERT L. VAN LIEW Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Robert Lester Van Liew was called to heaven on May 15, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1929 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Wayne and Eula Van Liew (Fullerton). Robert graduated from Tecumseh, Oklahoma High School in 1948 and entered college. His college education was interrupted by the Korean War. Robert served in the 180th Regimental Combat Team. He received the Combat Infantry Badge and was discharged in 1952 as a sergeant first class. He returned to East Central University in Oklahoma where he received his bachelors degree and masters in education. He taught in Oklahoma for four years, France for one year and Germany for a year. In France and Germany, he taught the dependents of deployed military families. Robert then moved to Pasco in 1960 and taught in the Pasco School District for 34 years. It was there that he met Eleanor D. Van Liew (White) and they were married on March 29, 1963. They worked and raised a family in Pasco, WA. Robert enjoyed his time in Pasco building a family and spending time with his children and six grand- children. After his retirement, Robert spent his time walking along the Columbia River each morning and gardening. Robert felt that he had a wonderful life. He was able to fight for his country and worked with wonderful students in the Pasco School District. Most of all, he loved his wife, two children, and six grand- children dearly. He will be missed by his family and fondly remembered by his friends and students. Robert was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, brother Wayne (Bud) Van Liew, sister Elsie Rosenbaum, sister Penelope Dinger and his wife, Eleanor. Robert is survived by his daughters Jennifer J (Tim) Hubbard, and Melissa S. (Brennan) Whitney. Robert is also survived by six grand- children; Alyssa (Tanner) Adler, Michael Hubbard, Ashley Hubbard, Cameron (Diego) Whitney, Devin (Tami) Whitney, and Steven Whitney. Robert was blessed to have two great grandchildren, Madelyn and Lakota Whitney. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on June 1st , at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Burial will follow at City View Cemetery in Pasco 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Edith Bishop Center for the blind. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019