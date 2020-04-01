Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Laporte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT J. LAPORTE Robert J. Laporte was born on November 15, 1928 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Helen and Clyde Laporte. He passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Richland, Washington after a brief illness. Family moved to Richland Washington where he lived the majority of his life. Robert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1966. He worked at the main branch of US Bank in Seattle and retired to his home in Richland. Robert is survived by cousins Kathy Nishimoto, Patricia Woods, George Murray, John Murray, James Murray, Will Murray and Robert Sheridan. Close friends John Swanson and Don and Rutheanne Swift. Because of executive orders for public health regarding the novel coronavirus / COVID-19, Robert's committal service at Idlewilde Cemetery is private but will live stream via Anderson's Tribute Center Facebook page 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals Receptions Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit

ROBERT J. LAPORTE Robert J. Laporte was born on November 15, 1928 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Helen and Clyde Laporte. He passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Richland, Washington after a brief illness. Family moved to Richland Washington where he lived the majority of his life. Robert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1966. He worked at the main branch of US Bank in Seattle and retired to his home in Richland. Robert is survived by cousins Kathy Nishimoto, Patricia Woods, George Murray, John Murray, James Murray, Will Murray and Robert Sheridan. Close friends John Swanson and Don and Rutheanne Swift. Because of executive orders for public health regarding the novel coronavirus / COVID-19, Robert's committal service at Idlewilde Cemetery is private but will live stream via Anderson's Tribute Center Facebook page 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals Receptions Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close