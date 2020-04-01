ROBERT J. LAPORTE Robert J. Laporte was born on November 15, 1928 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Helen and Clyde Laporte. He passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Richland, Washington after a brief illness. Family moved to Richland Washington where he lived the majority of his life. Robert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1966. He worked at the main branch of US Bank in Seattle and retired to his home in Richland. Robert is survived by cousins Kathy Nishimoto, Patricia Woods, George Murray, John Murray, James Murray, Will Murray and Robert Sheridan. Close friends John Swanson and Don and Rutheanne Swift. Because of executive orders for public health regarding the novel coronavirus / COVID-19, Robert's committal service at Idlewilde Cemetery is private but will live stream via Anderson's Tribute Center Facebook page 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals Receptions Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 1, 2020