Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LAURENCE BARNES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT LAURENCE BARNES Robert Laurence Barnes went home to be with his Lord September 1,2019. He was born to Robert and Ada Barnes in The Dalles, OR on June 17, 1931. Bob raised his family of six children with his wife Georgia Arlene (Palmer) in Pasco. Bob was an elder at Pasco Westside Church of Christ and taught Bible class in Pasco and at St Maries, Church of Christ (Idaho). He worked as a plant engineer for Lamb Weston for over 30 years. After retiring, he moved to his beloved mountain ranch in Plummer, ID. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother and two daughters in law. He is survived by his sister Louise Mann and his children Georgia Perkins (Ron), Lorraine McMahan (Bill), Bob Barnes, Nada Amman (Jack), Jim Barnes, Bert Barnes (Sally) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 14 at Westside Church of Christ, 7900 W Court in Pasco, WA 99301. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kingspoint Christian School at the church address. Memories and photos may be shared at

ROBERT LAURENCE BARNES Robert Laurence Barnes went home to be with his Lord September 1,2019. He was born to Robert and Ada Barnes in The Dalles, OR on June 17, 1931. Bob raised his family of six children with his wife Georgia Arlene (Palmer) in Pasco. Bob was an elder at Pasco Westside Church of Christ and taught Bible class in Pasco and at St Maries, Church of Christ (Idaho). He worked as a plant engineer for Lamb Weston for over 30 years. After retiring, he moved to his beloved mountain ranch in Plummer, ID. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother and two daughters in law. He is survived by his sister Louise Mann and his children Georgia Perkins (Ron), Lorraine McMahan (Bill), Bob Barnes, Nada Amman (Jack), Jim Barnes, Bert Barnes (Sally) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 14 at Westside Church of Christ, 7900 W Court in Pasco, WA 99301. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kingspoint Christian School at the church address. Memories and photos may be shared at Lifetributescenter.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close