ROBERT LEON SHEPPARD Einan's at Sunset Robert Leon Sheppard, 89, of Jonesboro, Arkansas peacefully passed on August 18th, 2019. He was born November 10th, 1929 in Vian, Oklahoma to his parents Jimalee (King) Sheppard and Jack Sheppard. He spent his formative years in Oklahoma before relocating with immediate family to Richland, Washington in 1944. There, he attended and graduated from Columbia High School in 1947. After graduation, he served in the Air Force and Department of Defense as a radar, computer and communications specialist. After his service, he worked for 19 years in the Bonneville Power Administration, retiring in 1986. Later in life, his highest academic achievement was a Bachelor's in Liberal Arts at Central Washington University. He was a compassionate and dedicated person in his personal and professional roles. Robert was preceded in death by his father; Jack Sheppard, mother; Jimalee (King) Sheppard and siblings: Jack Jr. Sheppard; brother, and sister; Eloise (Sheppard) Goodrich. Robert is survived by his children; son, Cheyenne (Ashley) Sheppard and daughter, Rachael (Jesse) Owens and grandchildren; David Owens and Kaelynn Owens. In loving memory, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial in Richland, Washington on August 23rd at 1pm. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

