Robert Olson

ROBERT 'BOB' OLSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Robert 'Bob' Olson, cherished husband, father, grand - father, great grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Tacoma Washington on April 4, 1932. Bob attended Kennewick High School where he loved playing football, track and field, basketball and baseball. While playing football he earned the nickname 'Pogo Hips' Olson. After graduating in 1950 he attended Community College before joining the Army, serving in Germany. In 1954 he returned to Kennewick where he met Shirley, who became the love of his life. They were married on July 10, 1955 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Melody Mufflers and Hitch Center until retiring in 2009. His time as a local business owner led him to proudly serve on the Kennewick City Council for 28 years. In October of 2017 they dedicated Bob Olson Parkway to honor him for his involvement in transportation-related improvements. Trapshooting became his sport of choice. He enjoyed the competition and also valued the comradery and long lasting friendships he made. Bob was loved and idolized by his family and friends .He is survived by his wife, Shirley, daughters Debi Olson and Vicki Linck: son-in-law Jim Linck; grandson Garrett Linck; granddaughter Morgan Hascall; great grandson Chase Hascall and Morgan's husband Jake; Bob's sister Gloria Riggle; husband Pete and his extended family and many friends he made during his lifetime. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leo Olson. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date when restrictions for Covid-19 have been lifted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association
