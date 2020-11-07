Robert "Bob" ParazinNovember 28, 1943 - October 19, 2020Richland, Washington - Bob Parazin, 76, passed away October 19th at Kadlec Regional Medical Center with his wife Ann and daughter Julia by his side. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann, son Raymond, daughter Julia, son Christopher (Carrie) of Olathe, Kansas, and grandchildren Vincent, Grady, and Campbell Parazin. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn (Berwyn, IL), brother-in-law/sister-in-law Leo and Agnes Lapke (Walla-Walla), brother-in-law Vince Donihee (Richland), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Julia Parazin, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law John and Ellen St. Hilaire (Kennewick).Bob grew up in Berwyn, Illinois. As a young teen, he appeared on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour in downtown Chicago. As a young adult, he enjoyed learning to play guitar and worked at Snowbank Lodge in Ely, Minnesota, sometimes guiding canoe trips in the Boundary Waters. Bob attended several colleges and graduated from BYU with a degree in mechanical engineering. He moved to Richland to start his career with ARCO on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation and soon met Ann. During his career, Bob worked for numerous other companies at Hanford. He particularly took joy in raising his three children and participating in their scouting, sports, and school activities.Bob was active in the community and a member of many local organizations. He was a greeter for Christ the King parish, a charter board member of Elijah Family Homes, a past board member of the Mid-Columbia Leadership Development Association, and the Hanford Advisory Board. He actively participated in local political campaigns and events.In recent years, Bob played guitar as a member of the folk band Sagebrush Sounds and traveled to local nursing homes to play music of the season several times a year. Bob's welcoming smile, humor, and special spark for life will be missed by many.Due to pandemic restrictions, the family had a private service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland, WA. A celebration of life may occur at a later date when we can all safely gather together.In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in memory of Bob Parazin to:Elijah Family HomesP.O. Box 2005 Richland, WA 99352