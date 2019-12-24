Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Parks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT PARKS Robert D. "Bob" Parks passed away at Trios Hospital on December 11, 2019 in Kennewick at the age of 74. Bob was born on April 24, 1945 in Eugene, OR to Alonzo "Red" and Helen Parks. He graduated from Kennewick High School in 1964. Enlisted in the Navy 1964-1966 and served in the Vietnam war. He married his wife, Nancy in 1967. He worked for Hanford as a Welder for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy; and son, Bob (Jennifer) Parks; his two granddaughters, Jaclyn and Samantha. Along with his sister, Judith (Ed) Wright and his brother, Alonzo Parks. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Helen, and stepmother, Alsie. A funeral is scheduled for December 28 at 10 a.m. at Mueller's Desert Lawn in Kennewick (10th & Union), with a reception to follow at Country Gentleman. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life.

