ROBERT PATRICK GWIN 11/9/1935 2/20/2020 Robert was born in Pasco, WA to Geneva and Charles Gwin on 11/9/1935. He attended Pasco High School and went on to Washington State University. He graduated from University of California, Berkeley, School of Physical Therapy in 1958. He began his career at Doctor's Hospital in Tacoma and retired from St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood in 2007. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. His parents and sister (Mary) preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Charlyce and daughters Dana (Charles Johnson) and Kelly (John Frost). The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Weatherly Inn and hospice for their compassion and care during Robert's stay. Per Robert's request there will be a private gathering of family at a later date. Donations may be made to the .

