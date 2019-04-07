ROBERT PYZEL Einan's at Sunset Robert Pyzel died peacefully at his family home with family at his side on April 3, 2019 of natural causes. Bob was born in Baker, MT on January 1, 1933. He married the love of his life, Lauretta, in Laurel, MT in 1952. He served in the US Navy and later attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT with the GI Bill. He graduated with two engineering degrees in 1959.The family moved to Richland soon after graduation where he worked for G.E. then UNC, followed by Westinghouse. He was transferred to UNC Navel Products in Connecticut for seven years and then returned to continue work at Hanford until his retirement in 1994. He is survived by his two daughters, a son, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife and two sons. A private family graveside will be held at Sunset Gardens in Richland. A social gathering will be held at a later date. Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT PYZEL.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 7, 2019