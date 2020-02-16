Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT SCHUYLER Robert Eugene Schuyler (Bob) passed away at home in Pasco, Washington with family surrounding him on February 4, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1929 to Commodore Perry and Cleo Georgia Schuyler in Reed Point, Montana. He was the fourth of seven children. He graduated from Billings High School in Billings, Montana in 1947. He then went to Eastern Montana College of Education starting in 1949 and graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. After a couple of years at Eastern he took time out and joined the Air Force in 1951 until 1955 training as a Control Tower Operator stationed mostly in Turkey. Then he remained in the Air Reserve until 1959. After the Air Force he went back to Eastern to finish his education and get his degree. He then moved to Richland, Washington where he taught from 1956 to 1961. He married his wife, Norlene Cutler on February 1st 1959. They had just celebrated their 61st anniversary. In 1961 he and his family moved to San Jose, California where he taught elementary school and the gifted program in Sunnyvale, California. He received his Master's Degree in 1971 and then became a Principal. In 1979 he and his family moved back to Washington State and started Budget Instant Print Center in Kennewick, Washington. In 1982 he went back to teaching. He taught the Gifted Program in the Pasco School District while his wife ran the print shop until 1985 at which time they sold the business. He retired in 1994 and then enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, reading, and traveling with the Rambling Rovers. He was an Elder in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Commodore and Cleo Georgia Schuyler, brothers, Lewis Schuyler, David Schuyler, Donald Schuyler, sisters, Betty Bootsma, Edna Mae Lyons. He is survived by his wife, Norlene, and 3 children, Richard D. Schuyler (Tacine) Denise M. Campos, Lori A. Picicci (Mike) 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Rachelle, James, Joseph Ryan "JR", Jessica, Jose Luis "Lui", Jason, and 5 great grandchildren, Jeremy, Jocelyn, Logan, Landon, Allison, his brother Tom Schuyler of California, and many nieces and nephews and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at Lake Tahoe at a later date.

