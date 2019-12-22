Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT SCOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT SCOTT I write this as a memorial to my beloved husband, Robert Scott (a.k.a. Bob or Scottie) who died peacefully at home on November 22, 2019 at the age of 93. After high school, Robert enlisted in the Army Air Corp. After discharge he attended Iowa State University and received his BA in Agriculture, which was reflected in his choice of jobs over the years. In the early 50's, Robert and Carol left family and friends in Iowa and headed west on their honeymoon. They had California in mind, but Robert said they ran out of money in Washington. Here they stayed and worked and raised a family. Their children, Celia, Cindy and Jay were active in sports and school activities. They also performed with the Percussion Naut Patriots, a Drum and Bugle Corp Life was family, work and church oriented for Robert and Carol. Later in life Robert's family increased by 4 when he and I married. Antony, Maria, Julie and Susan became his step-children. Robert's work-life included being manager of Kennewick Western Farmers store. Velsical Chemical salesman, DeKalb seed salesman and Franklin County Noxious Weed Inspector. He managed to retire twice. Volunteer work was cut short when Robert was injured. He spent his last three years at Avalon Nursing home. We give thanks for all who cared for him and about him also, for Chaplaincy Hospice. They were there for us when we had needs we hadn't yet realized. God bless you all. Seven children and their mates gave us fourteen grandchildren Kelsey, Audra, Leland, Karla, Colby, Nicole, Melissa, Kristina, Antony, Emily, Tyler, Kelley Ann Alex and Ale'. Robert loved life, family, travel (and planning trips, little children, reading, McD's coffee time on 68, exercising and.mischief. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Dorothy, brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Mary Alice, sister Margaret, first wife, Carol, nephew Jeff and grandson, baby Tyler. Robert's memorial service will be at 2 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kennewick 1st United Methodist Church on Dayton and Kennewick Avenue. Robert Scott was loved his memory will live onJoyce Elaine

