Robert (Bob) Staunton
1942 - 2020
ROBERT (BOB) STAUNTON
July 13, 1942 - September 10, 2020
Richland, WA - Robert (Bob) Staunton, 78, of Richland, Washington left us on September 10, 2020 after a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma. He passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Sandi and yorkie Moki by his side.
Bob was born on July 13, 1942 in Islip, New York (Bayshore Village). He and his family moved around the country as required by his father's employment. After his service in the Marine Corps, Bob spent time working in Alaska, surfing in Hawaii, and discovering his passion for playing guitar in California, even forming a band to play professionally. After earning a master's degree at the University of Oregon and a PhD at Columbia Pacific University in California, he settled into family life and a private mental health practice in Oregon. During this time, he and his first wife Elizabeth raised two children, Jeff and Michelle, and stepson Fritz. Bob and Sandi met in 1997 and have been together since, marrying in 2005. Bob moved his practice to Eastern Washington in 2000.
Although career and family became the priorities in his life, he developed a love for sailing and never stopped playing the many guitars and ukuleles he acquired over the years in his home music studio. Flamenco music was his passion, and he enjoyed the times he accompanied flamenco dancers. Bob and Sandi were long-time members of the Walla Walla Yacht Club, joining in 2002.
After decades of helping others, Bob's later life was spent sailing the Columbia River, returning to Hawaii yearly, playing the guitars and ukuleles in his collection, and enjoying his days with his wife Sandi and stepdaughter Ali. During a partial cancer remission in 2017, Bob and Sandi took a lovely Mediterranean cruise.
Bob is survived by his sister Aletha Hendrickson (Glenn), wife Sandi Staunton, two children Michelle Rawe (Geoff) and Jeff Staunton (Sammy); two stepchildren Fritz Ludemann (Margie), and Ali Madison (Kyle); two grandsons Parker and Wells Madison; nieces Rachel Hendrickson and Christina Gould; and his little dog Moki. He was preceded in death by parents Arthur and Ruth Staunton, stepson Jeff Marcum, and niece Theresa Gould.
There will be no services at this time, only memories of happier days with Bob and gratitude that he now sails on with fair winds and following seas. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.lifetributescenter.com.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
