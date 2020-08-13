Robert Stilwell

1/
ROBERT MATTHEWS STILWELL Robert Matthews Stilwell, known to all as Bob, of Kennewick Washington, left this world July 16, 2020 at 91 years of age. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golf. He was born April 15, 1929 to Charles and Florine Stilwell. Born in South Dakota his family moved to the Washington peninsula as a teen, where he graduated high school, married, and started a family. He logged for several years during which time he attended night school and became an accountant for the city of Port Angeles. In 1963 he moved his family to Pasco and subsequently worked at Battelle and Washington Public Power Supply system until his retirement. He was a leader to many and served in the Moose Lodge attaining highest honors. He spent many years supporting his wife, Peggy, in her Women of the Moose endeavors until her death in 2018. Bob was the go-to guy for family and friends in need. He was known for his sense of humor and silly answers, especially to the question "how are you? was always met with Stil-well. Bob is survived by daughters Robin Miller (Aaron), Sandra Critchlow (Steve), and son Mitch Grisham (Kim) , 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. He outlived all his siblings and most of his friends. His last years were spent at Parkview Estates where he befriended others and involved himself in the community. He will be missed dearly by many. Burial will be August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Veteran's area where he will join Peggy at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union, Kennewick. Attendees must observe social distancing and masks required.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
