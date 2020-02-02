Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WESLEY SIMMONS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT WESLEY SIMMONS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Robert Wesley Simmonspassed away unexpectedly in his home in West Richland, Washington on January 9, 2020. Robwas born on February 27, 1967 andlived in the Tri Cities most of his life. Rob is survived by his father Bob Simmons, sisters Jackie Bragg, Felecia Perez, Lacey Simmons,Rasheal McNabb,brothersKevin Flieger,Jason Simmons, and hisfiancéeMarsha Rivera. Rob enjoyed lifeto the fullest and had many hobbies. Anything you could imagine from golf, competitive shooting, to radio-controlled planes and many others. He did notjust trythese hobbies brieflybut he would jump in with both feet and truly learn everything possible, perfecting each and every one of them.Most recently Robenjoyed traveling, playing pool, cooking, and spending time with friends. Rob brought a smileand a laughto thosethat were privilegedenough to know him. If you knew Rob you know heloved playing pranks on friends and familyespecially prank calls. Robalways knew how to lighten the mood when situations called for it. ThroughoutRob's life he always had a special place in his heart for animals and treated his pets as hisvery spoiledchildren. We have many great memorieswith Roband we know we willsee him again, but until thenhe will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held onSaturday, February 8, 2020 at 1pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick Washington. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneral

