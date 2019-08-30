ROBERT "BOB" WILLARD Robert "Bob" Willard, 59, of Kennewick, found peace and freedom for his soul in the early morning of August 21, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Gail Willard, sister, Sheryl Willard, and in-laws, Art and Betty Nuxoll. Bob is survived by his wife Sandy Nuxoll-Willard; daughter Morgan Freeman (Jered Freeman); son Garrett Willard (Brandi Bruno); daughter Sydney Willard; sister Debbie Willard (Ted Weber); father Orville Willard; step-mother Eleanor Willard; step- brother John Hamilton; and many friends. Our family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Kadlec who helped with all aspects of Bob's care in the last few weeks of his life. We are especially grateful for the assistance provided by the hospital social worker, Verla, and compassionate care provided by the ICU nurses. To read Bob's complete obituary, please visit: https://www.lifetributes center.com/obituaries/ obituary-listings Funeral services will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish on Saturday, September 14th at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Knights of Columbus or to the US Forest Service Plant-A-Tree program.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 30, 2019