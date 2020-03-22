Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William Reid. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT WILLIAM REID Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Robert William Reid "Bob", 95, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on 16 March 2020 in Richland, Washington. A graveside service for close family was held on Friday, 20 March 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Bob was born in Portland, Oregon to Ralph Reid and Marjorie Reid (Turner) on 16 April 1924. He graduated from High School, in 1942, Newberg, Oregon. He served in the United States Navy as a pilot from 1943 until 1945. He married Lucretia Lorene (Lorry) Agee on 19 July 1944. He graduated from Oregon State University in Chemical Engineering in 1950. He worked at the Hanford nuclear reactor site in Richland, Washington and they in Kennewick until 1971. They moved to Maryland in 1971 and he worked at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington D.C. until 1981. They moved to Portland, OR to work for Pacific Gas & Electric until retirement in 1985. His passions were diverse but family first. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Lorry and daughter Judy, his two younger brothers, Ralph, Jr. and James Reid. Bob is survived by his daughters Karen Plunkett, Kimberly Lampson, Georgene Bare, Susan Ward, his son Jeffery Reid, their spouses, 35 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great- grandchildren. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many wonderful friends of Bob from work, volunteer organizations, and Hawthorne Court Retirement Center for their love and support. More information about Bob and Lorry's life is available at:

