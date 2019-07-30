Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT WILLIAM (BOB) SOUDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Einan's Funeral HomeRobert (Bob) William Souder, 86, of Kennewick, died Friday, July 9, at Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House. He was born in Newberg, Oregon, November 5, 1923, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1946.He was the son of Charles Benjamin Souder and Hazel Fern Hensley. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores (Dee) LaRue Souder, and children Benita Tulloch and Bruce of Kalispell, MT; Tricia Miller and Wayne of Evergreen, CO; Bobi Souder of Santa Cruz, CA; and Chuck Souder and Sally of Eagle Grove, IA. Bob is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 15 step-grand and great-grandchildren.Bob graduated from Davenport High School in 1941. During high school, he was a member of the U.S. National Debate Team and the school track team where he competed in state competition. Bob attended college at WSU, USC, and the University of Pennsylvania.Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1942-45 during WWII and was stationed in Italy as a radio operator for Army Intelligence, intercepting German code.Bob joined the staff of Battelle Northwest in 1968. Prior to his assignment as Specialist of Administrative Systems, he was Contract Administration Manager for Procurement Systems, and also a Senior Buyer and Contract Specialist. Prior to joining Battelle, Bob worked for the General Electric Company and Douglas-United Nuclear, Inc., at Hanford. He was an author/contributor of various publications and studies in the field of purchasing.He was a charter member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kennewick. Over the years, Bob served as Clerk of Session and Elder, and was most recently active with the Stephen Ministry Program and Christ Care study groups.Bob's memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kennewick. The family requests any memorials be made to the Hospice Program of Tri-City Chaplaincy or Kennewick First Presbyterian Church. Published in Tri-City Herald on July 30, 2019

