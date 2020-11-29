1/1
Robert "Bob" Wilson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Wilson
April 15, 1950 - November 11, 2020
Richland, Washington - Robert "Bob" William Wilson, 1950-2020.
Bob Wilson, 70, died unexpectantly on November 11, 2020 in Chihuaua, Mexico. Bob was born in Berkeley, CA to Audrey and Paul Wilson, and lived with his family in many places before settling in Severna Park, MD. He was a graduate of Severna Park High School, and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Forestry Management. Bob was a great outdoorsman and spent much of his adult life camping and hiking the northwest, including Alaska. Bob was a very talented musician and carpenter, but his true passion was for the environment. While living in Richland, WA, he spearheaded a grassroots project to save The Hanford Reach, an inland stretch of the Columbia River. His efforts with the Save the Reach committee resulted in the area being dedicated and protected as the Hanford Reach National Monument in June, 2000. Bob retired from the State of Washington as an environmental inspector, and began his lifelong dream of traveling the world with his adventure-loving wife, Sonia. Before his death he was able to travel in Europe, South and Central America, Mexico and the western United States. Bob's final months were spent in his wife's home country of Mexico. Bob is survived by his loving wife Sonia Silva and her extensive family, his supportive older brother, Steve and his wife, Bonnie, his two proud nieces, Kara Wilson Bunting and Kelly Wilson, and many friends from around the globe. He was predeceased by his oldest brother, David Paul Wilson. There will be a memorial service at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 27, 2020
Will miss your wonderful humor.
P.
Friend
November 26, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers for Bob's family! He was a truly talented young man when I knew him in High School. Thought of him and asked about him at the 50th reunion. Wish I had seen him one last time. May the Memories of him, keep all at this sorrowful time!
Claire Zahn
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved