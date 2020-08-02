ROBERT YAHN PROSSER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Robert Austin Yahn (Bob), 93, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at Prosser Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 20, 1927 in Portland, Oregon to Milton and Margaret (Austin) Yahn. He was raised in Winlock, Washington and played baseball, basketball and football in high school. His favorite sport was baseball which he excelled at, pitching in an All State Game in Seattle. He graduated from Winlock High School in 1945 and then served in the US Army Cavalry during World War II from June of 1945 until December of 1946. Following his military service, Bob had the opportunity to pursue his love of baseball at Washington State College. Unfortunately, he suffered a career-ending elbow injury to his pitching arm and wound up transferring to Centralia Community College where he earned his AA degree. Bob continued his education at Central Washington State College and completed his BA degree in 1952. Bob started his teaching career at Prosser in 1952. He taught 8th and 9th grades and coached high school football and baseball. He later taught in Anchorage, Naches and Selah. After earning a master's degree, he returned to Prosser in 1963 accepting the position of vice principal at Prosser Junior High. Bob's other duties included teaching 9th grade and industrial arts. In 1965, he was named principal of Prosser Heights Elementary and Whitstran Elementary Schools. He was principal at Prosser Heights until his retirement in 1985. Bob met the love of his life, Doris Graffunder, while at Central Washington State College. The couple married on August 16, 1953 in Battle Ground, WA. Bob often expressed how lucky he was to be married to his one true love and best friend. His pride and joy was raising a family with Doris. Among many enjoyable times with their son Bob and daughters Kathy and Becky, were annual summer vacations. Each year Bob and Doris would look forward to planning their family trips. The most memorable were two vacations to Disneyland and several getaways to Seaside, Oregon. Bob was a loving and devoted husband and father. When he became a grandfather, his grandchildren Craig, Brandon and Cameron became the center of his life. He cherished spending time with them. It meant the world to him to take the boys on annual fishing trips along with his son, Bob and his two sons-in-law, Doug and Rob. He was affectionately known as "Pibbs" to his family. Bob was well respected in the community and never met someone he couldn't carry on a conversation with. Everyone loved his quick-wit and dry sense of humor. Bob was a member of Prosser Rotary; served on the Prosser Memorial Hospital Board for 20 years and was a member of the Prosser Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fishing, filming and editing home movies, and watching classic westerns. He loved spending time in his yard tending to his flowers and took great pride in his fruit trees. Bob was an avid Prosser Mustang fan, regularly attending sporting events. His favorite Mustang memories were watching his grandson, Craig, play basketball and baseball. In his final days Bob was surrounded by his loving family. You are now resting peacefully and comfortably in God's arms. We have truly been blessed with your love and support. As you have often said when we are saying goodbye, "Keep it between the fences." Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Doris Yahn of Prosser; his children, Bob Yahn of Spokane, Kathy (Doug) Gustafson of Prosser and Becky (Rob) Bloom of Corvallis; his three grandchildren, Craig Gustafson (fiancé Jariel DeWitt) of Spokane and Brandon and Cameron Bloom of Corvallis; sister, Margie Berg of Marysville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Milton Yahn and Richard Yahn; and sister, Marilyn Yahn. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Edward Lane and the PMH medical staff for their continuous care, communication, and support they provided for Bob and his family during his extended stay at PMH. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Prosser Boys and Girls Club, Yakima Union Gospel Mission, or the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Prosser. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com
