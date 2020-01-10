Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA ANN ABRAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTA ANN ABRAMS Roberta Ann Abrams entered the presence of her Lord on December 31, 2019, just 3 days before her 91st birthday. We're thankful to have enjoyed a family dinner just 7 hours before her passing in Richland, WA. Mom and Dad moved to Richland in 2001 to be near family after following her husband, Thomas Lee Abrams of 68 years around the country. She was born in Redmond, OR to William Crawford and Inez Christine Short Donahue, the oldest of three. She spent most of her growing up in central Oregon but did live in Kennewick for a few years when her father delivered milk. She graduated from Redmond High School in 1947. A member of Alpha Phi sorority, she graduated from Oregon State College in 1951 with honors in Home Economics. She met her future husband on a blind date during their senior year. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1951. While Dad served in Korea, Mom worked as an extension agent for Harney County in Oregon. Once out of the service and with two children to nurture, mom stayed home but became very active wherever they lived. Mom is survived by her husband Tom and her two children: daughter Ann Campbell (Richland), son Dean and Sherry Abrams (De Queen, Arkansas); five grand-children: Samuel and Megan Abrams (McLoud OK), John Campbell (Richland). Benjamin and Kim Abrams (Bixby, OK), Neil Campbell (Dallas, TX) and Maribeth Campbell and Hans Van Rooyen (Spokane, WA); two great grandsons Lincoln and Deacan belonging to Samuel and Megan. Her remaining sister-in-laws live in Astoria, OR and Scottsdale, AZ. Three half-brothers Michael, Tim and Patrick Donahue live in OR. Eight nieces and nephews were fondly thought of and followed. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers James Ward Donahue and John Crawford Donahue, and son-in-law Gregory Campbell. Through a dozen moves crisscrossing the country, even into British Columbia, Mom was always interested in the local area, taking trips to see highlights. She believed in getting involved in their local church, often serving in leadership or teaching roles. Over the years she was involved with Girl Scouts, Girl Guides, a county planning commission, a school board, an election board, master gardening program, the Richland Library Friends book room and book sales, tutoring Marcus Whitman students and assisting with the ESL program at church. A group dear to her heart were the sisters of PEO Chapter FX a philanthropic education organization that seeks to actively support the education of all women. Understanding the challenges of moving into a community, she baked cookies that she and dad delivered to church visitors. A favorite saying was "must have been poor toilet training" when people made mistakes. She loved reading mysteries in particular. Any yard was improved during their stay. Collecting swans and Noah's arks gave outings purpose. Her walls are covered with examples of her cross stitching. She loved family, playing games and giving advice. The twinkle in her eye will be missed. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or to West Side Church, 615 Wright Ave, Richland, WA 99352. The memorial service is Saturday, January 11 at 2:30 pm at West Side Church North building, 615 Wright Ave, Richland, WA with reception following in the narthex.

