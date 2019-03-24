Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBIN LEE GALLO. View Sign

ROBIN LEE GALLO Burns Mortuary Robin Lee Gallo of Boardman was born September 6, 1961 in Walla Walla, WA the son of Anthony and Helen (Pettry) Gallo. He passed away in Boardman on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the age of 57. Robin grew up and attended sch ool in Walla Walla. After high school, he attended WWCC where he received a degree in carpentry. Along with carpentry, he learned to work with concrete and became a "Jack of all Trades". He was a founding member of the Walla Walla Brewing Club and a member of the Tollgate Trail Finders Club. Later he moved to Tri Cities, WA where he continued contracting and working for Ice Harbor Brewery. He then met the love of his life, Tami Sherer, and moved to Boardman, OR. He adopted her two daughters, Lexi and Amanda (Sons-in-law, Cody and Matt) and four grandchildren who adored their Papa Robin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Eberly; father, Anthony Gallo; and brother, Ripley Van Winkle. He is survived by his companion Tami Sherer and her family; son, Colton Langworthy; sister Gina (Michael) Orlando; sister, Nonie (Steve) Petrie; brother, Frank (Diana) Gallo; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 (Noon) Saturday March 30, 2019 at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home (902 S. Main Street Milton Freewater, OR). Memorial donations in Robin's memory can be made to the Special Olympics of Walla Walla, WA.

902 S Main St

Milton Freewater , OR 97862

