ROBIN LEE HOWARD-HAIGHT Robin Lee Howard-Haight was born June 8, 1964, in Richland, Washington; she passed away August 28, 2019, in Pasco, Washington. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1982. Robin leaves behind 3 children: son, Geoffrey Allen Howard, 32, (wife, Beth), Megan Ashley Kadinger, 26, and son, William Joseph Haight, 15, two grandchildren: Sam Allen Howard, 23 months, and Emily Nicole Kadinger, 17 months, her brother: Radphord Leon Howard, Jr., her parents: Raphord-Leon and Diana Lee Howard of West Richland and many cousins. It was said of Robin that she never met a stranger and seemed to find good in everybody she met. Robin wanted to help and serve people; to this end, she worked at Benton County Emergency Dispatch and tried to help troubled children in Western Washington. While working as an Emergency Dispatcher, she was voted Emergency Dispatcher of the Year in 1991, for assisting a father in delivering a baby over the phone while the ambulance was on the way. Robin will be missed by her family. There will be a Celebration of Life for Robin on Saturday, October 26, 2019, starting at 2 pm at Rad Howard's home: 2975 Hyde Road, Richland.

