Rodolpho "Rudy" Rodriguez

May 23, 1954 - October 13, 2020

West Richland, Washington - Survived by his loving and devoted wife Karen Rodriguez of West Richland, his son Russell Rodriguez (wife, Liz) of Richland and his daughter Jennifer Knudson (husband, Erik) of Pasco. He will also be honored and remembered by his three adoring Grandsons Elijah and Vincent Rodriguez and Casey Knudson. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Charlie and Candida Rodriguez

Heaven gained the most wonderful Angel, and our beloved Rudy gained his wings. Rudy was born in Toppenish and grew up in his favorite town West Richland WA. He spent his early days doing what most boys love, fishing, hunting, playing sports and an obsession with nice muscle cars. His parents Charlie and Candida raised him to love and embrace his surrounds and protect and honor his family name through thick and thin.

In 1976 he married the love of his life Karen and they started their family. God blessed them with two wonderful children who they adored and spent their lives devoting their every breath to. Rudy worked most of his career as a high voltage, sub-station electrician for Bonneville Power Administration. He and Karen worked countless hours supporting and providing for their children, but always remembered to stop and savor the most important things. BBQ's, billiards, trips to Las Vegas, fishing for wall-eye and taking as many camping trips as possible. That is what made him the happiest. He had a passion for the Tri-Cities Water Follies aka "the boat races". Rudy attended every boat race the Tri-Cities hosted. He followed stats of drivers and hydroplanes from the first day they came to town. He spent days cheering for the Yankees, Mariners and Seahawks as a loyal fan. He loved watching his son Russ play any sport he desired and daughter Jennifer cheerleading and riding her horse. He took the job being a Father/Grandfather the most serious, instilling respect and manners most importantly fun, love and comfort.

In his most recent years, Rudy enjoyed retirement and spending as many hours as possible watching his three Grandsons "do what they do". A familiar face in the crowd of every game each one of them participated in. He almost never missed a game. He taught them how to ride 4-wheelers, catch muskie (or at least try) at his favorite vacation spot Curlew Lake. He showed off his bowling skills and taught them all his attention for detail when it came to mowing a lawn. He also spent countless hours with his best friend Lady, his yellow lab. The two had a very special bond.

Rudy's heart was bigger than anyone in this world. He listened and remembered to every request of his Wife, Children and Grandchildren. Christmas was so fun with him, because he always bought the "perfect" gifts. He loved making everyone smile. Rudy had many friends who could always count on him. He was there for anyone who needed a hug, a laugh, a beer or shot of tequila. He was the true "life of the party" always. The biggest legacy he leaves is the desire to smile, have fun and spread joy to his family. He did this passionately and he fulfilled this way beyond measure.

He is truly missed by us all, but will remain forever in our hearts





