ROGER BLAIR Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Roger Blair was born on September 2, 1939 to Russel and Ruby Blair of Finley, WA. On August 13, 2020, Roger passed peacefully during the night. Roger's favorite things included family time, golf, socializing, reading sci-fi, telling jokes, and yummy food. Roger had a long, successful career at Lockheed. Over the years, Roger had developed Alzheimer's and he lived for the past two years at a wonderful care home. Roger is survived by his wife of 54 years Mabel Blair of Vancouver WA, daughter Vicki Blair, son Richard (Sabrina and children Russell and Samantha) Blair, brother Ralph (Debra and children Alyson and Daniel) Blair of Kennewick WA, and sister Lois (Bill) Rupp of Idaho. A graveside service with military honors was held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, August 21st The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
