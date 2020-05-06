ROGER LYNN DEWITT 3/8/1943 4/30/2020 On April 30, 2020, Roger Lynn DeWitt passed surrounded by family. Roger was born March 8 th , 1943 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Clarence and Regina DeWitt. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lin DeWitt in July, 2005. Roger made his life in the Tri-Cities after his parents relocated to Richland to pursue work at the Hanford Project. Roger attended Columbia High School where he graduated in 1960. A six year enlistment with the Air Force would follow with his honorable discharge in 1966. The Air Force would prove to be Roger's greatest personal accomplishment as a short assignment to North-Eastern Canada introduced him to an 18 year old Beulah (Lin) Anderson. After a 13 Day courtship, they were married in Kapuskasing, Ontario in 1963. Roger and Lin built a family in the Tri-Cities where they raised their children, Bradley, Aaron, and Sydelle. After a 20 year career in the paper and pulp industry, Roger was ready for a change and ventured into business on his own. He started with a small electrical contracting company and eventually founded Total Energy Management & HVAC Services, Inc. in 1984. Over the years, the business transformed from a small refrigeration maintenance company into a full service mechanical and electrical contracting firm. Roger's two sons Aaron and Brad joined the family business in 1994 & 1995 respectively and immediately put the wheels in motion to grow the business to new heights. With the sons involved in the business, Roger and Lin were able to relax and enjoy life and began to travel more and more. Any that knew Roger understood that his true, life passion was classic cars and street rods. He traveled the country to various car shows and swap meets and you could always count on any vacation he and Lin took would most likely include a car purchase of some sort. The common joke was that Rog was a part-time contractor and full-time hot rod guy!!! It goes without saying for those that had the pleasure of knowing Roger, he was a self-made success story. From his early days at the paper mill where he secured his auto dealers license to buy and sell cars, to founding Total Energy Management and later Butler Loop Mini Storage, Roger was never one to sit back and wait for opportunities to come to him; he created them himself. None of this would have been possible without the love of his life and rock of the DeWitt Family, his wife Lin. As motivated as Roger was, Lin shared the same passions for life, work, friends, and her family. She was the true definition of behind every good man is a great woman, and they were an amazing team. Roger was preceded in death by his mother in 1960, his father in 1982, and his wife of 42 years in 2005, Lin. Losing Lin was truly devastating to Roger and those close to Roger knew there was a hole there that simply never healed. Roger is survived by his three children, Bradley DeWitt (JJ), Aaron DeWitt (Monica), Sydelle Wiser (Morgan), Grandchildren, Alexis Brodaczynski, Kyler DeWitt, Hunter Olveda, Tanner Olveda, Rylee DeWitt, Sydney DeWitt, Austin DeWitt, Cooper DeWitt, and Finley Wiser, and Great Grandchildren Braxton, Bryant, and Brynlee. As an only child, Roger had some great friends throughout the years and it wouldn't be right to not mention them as they truly were extensions of our family. We'd like to thank Dennis Brake, Dennis Harrington, Larry Aeschliman, Darwin Goldsmith, and Tim Graham to name just a few. Additionally, Roger shared a close bond with his two cousins Jay and Doug. These friendships throughout the years were very much appreciated by our father and the entire DeWitt Family. In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a closed graveside service for Roger and intends to plan a celebration of life this summer when restrictions have been relaxed for social gatherings. Dad, uncover the hot rod, grab mom and head off to that next adventure. The hole in your heart is now healed..



