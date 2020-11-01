Roger J. Ritchie

September 22, 1944 - October 23, 2020

Richland, Washington - Roger J. Ritchie passed away at home on October 23, 2020 in Richland WA. He was 76.

Roger was born on September 22, 1944 to Charlotte O. (Sovde) Ritchie and Johnnie (Jack) C. Ritchie in Grafton, ND. He was the youngest of five children. He married Trudy E. Schloss on December 29, 1964 and together they raised three children, Samantha, Mitchell and Johnnie. The Ritchie's resided in Sunnyside and Grandview until relocating to Richland in 1995 to be closer to the business, TR Produce that they owned and operated together until they retired in 2014.

Roger is survived by his children Samantha (Scott) Taylor of West Richland, WA, Mitchell Ritchie of Richland, WA and Johnnie Ritchie of Pasco, WA. grandson Buddy Homuth of Kalispell, MT, granddaughter Angela Homuth of Richland, WA and two great-grandsons. He is also survived by one sister, Darlys Patton of Grass Valley, CA.

Roger is preceded in Death by his wife Trudy E. Ritchie, parents Johnnie and Charlotte Ritchie, sisters Marjorie Virgil and Charlene Ritchie and one brother Clinton Ritchie.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store