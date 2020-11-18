1/1
Roger Jay Gress
1943 - 2020
August 16, 1943 - November 8, 2020
Richland, Washington - Roger Jay Gress, Sr. passed away on November 8, 2020. Roger was born August 16, 1943, in Gary, Indiana and moved to Richland, WA from Hancock, IA.
He met his beautiful wife of 58 years, Sharon Maxine Curtis, and they were married on July 6, 1962. Roger attended Richland High School, Class of 1961 and after graduating he enlisted with the US Navy in April 1962 - August 1966.
Roger is preceeded in death by his parents Wilbur and Christina Gress and his son Roger Jay Gress Jr. Roger is survived by his wife Sharon Maxine Gress, 8 children, 20 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A Public Memorial with Military Honors will be held Friday November 20th at 3pm Graveside at Einan's at Sunset 915 Bypass Highway in Richland, WA.
In lieu of flowers and because of Roger's love of animals, we ask that you make a donation in Roger's name to your ASCPA or local animal shelter.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
