ROGER M. BETTENCOURT Roger M. Bettencourt, born December 14, 1942 in Portland, Oregon went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. He was a graduate of the first class to graduate from Madison High School, class of 1961. He went on to play football at Grays Harbor Junior College, where he earned "All American" awards as a lineman. Roger enlisted in the Army National Guard where he retired as a Master Sargent after 26 years of dedicated service. Some of the proudest moments of Roger's life included marrying his wife Carol of 32 years and his three children. Roger is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Loveland Bettencourt of Kennewick, WA, his daughter Teresa Hale, of Florida, daughter Joanna Bettencourt of Hillsboro, OR and son Albert Bettencourt of Albany, OR. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many loving friends. He was a very loving man, known to his friends and family as a "Big Teddy Bear", and if you had known him, you would have liked him. Celebration of Life will be held at Southside Church, 517 Jadwin Ave. in Richland, WA at 2 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 11, 2019