Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER M. BETTENCOURT. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Southside Church 517 Jadwin Ave. Richland , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER M. BETTENCOURT Roger M. Bettencourt, born December 14, 1942 in Portland, Oregon went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. He was a graduate of the first class to graduate from Madison High School, class of 1961. He went on to play football at Grays Harbor Junior College, where he earned "All American" awards as a lineman. Roger enlisted in the Army National Guard where he retired as a Master Sargent after 26 years of dedicated service. Some of the proudest moments of Roger's life included marrying his wife Carol of 32 years and his three children. Roger is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Loveland Bettencourt of Kennewick, WA, his daughter Teresa Hale, of Florida, daughter Joanna Bettencourt of Hillsboro, OR and son Albert Bettencourt of Albany, OR. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many loving friends. He was a very loving man, known to his friends and family as a "Big Teddy Bear", and if you had known him, you would have liked him. Celebration of Life will be held at Southside Church, 517 Jadwin Ave. in Richland, WA at 2 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019

ROGER M. BETTENCOURT Roger M. Bettencourt, born December 14, 1942 in Portland, Oregon went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Kennewick, Washington. He was a graduate of the first class to graduate from Madison High School, class of 1961. He went on to play football at Grays Harbor Junior College, where he earned "All American" awards as a lineman. Roger enlisted in the Army National Guard where he retired as a Master Sargent after 26 years of dedicated service. Some of the proudest moments of Roger's life included marrying his wife Carol of 32 years and his three children. Roger is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Loveland Bettencourt of Kennewick, WA, his daughter Teresa Hale, of Florida, daughter Joanna Bettencourt of Hillsboro, OR and son Albert Bettencourt of Albany, OR. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many loving friends. He was a very loving man, known to his friends and family as a "Big Teddy Bear", and if you had known him, you would have liked him. Celebration of Life will be held at Southside Church, 517 Jadwin Ave. in Richland, WA at 2 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019 Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close