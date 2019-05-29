Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER NILES JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROGER NILES JOHNSON Roger Niles Johnson, 81, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, finished a well-run race and entered into the loving presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 29, 2019, following several months of debilitating illness. Roger was born on August 24, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Raymond Meredith Johnson and Mary Virginia (Niles) Johnson. Throughout his early childhood he lived in various places, including Yuma, Arizona and Fort Hood, Texas, finally settling into the Fort Knox, Kentucky area, which he considered his childhood home. He was active in Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Scout award. He enjoyed rock climbing, rock-hounding, hiking, and martial arts, and even received a blackbelt in Jiu Jitsu. Roger pursued a degree in materials science and engineering at Colorado School of Mines. While in Colorado, he met the love of his life, Carol Jeanne (Kohrs) Johnson at a school dance, and they were married on August 22, 1958. They moved to Richland, Washington in May 1959, shortly after his graduation, and he began working with General Electric (later Westinghouse) and later furthered his education with a Master's degree at Washington State University in Pullman. He enjoyed a long, fruitful, and interesting career as a fellow engineer in the nuclear industry, receiving numerous patents, awards and recognitions for his contributions and innovations in his field. Some of his more interesting work even went into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis. He was active in several professional societies, including the American Nuclear Society, the American Society for Metals, and the Christian Nuclear Fellowship. After retiring from Westinghouse, he went to work with Battelle (PNNL) as a staff scientist, where he spent several more enjoyable years contributing his interests and expertise, until finally retiring "for real" in 2003. Lovers of great wines, Roger and his family were also among the early "pioneers" of viticulture in the area, and active in the state's budding wine industry. Together with several other families, the Johnsons founded Ciel du Cheval in the early 1970s, which has become one of the state's most well-recognized vineyards. Another passion of Roger's was photography, which meshed well with his and his family's love for world travel. Whether on an international adventure or in his own back yard, he frequently had a camera around his neck. Roger and wife Carol were also strategic in the early growth and development of Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center, a Christian campground and retreat center in Central Washington, both having served on the original board of directors for many years. He was a man of deep faith, and active at Westside Church in Richland, serving several terms as elder and deacon. Roger was well known and loved for his kindness, patience, generosity, wisdom, humility, and off-beat sense of humor. He was highly respected in every walk of his life. Roger is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Johnson; his son, Scott R. Johnson; his sister Judith Cross, and nieces Shaun (Ted) McClurg, Erin Cross, and Meghan (Rick) Wilkinson; and several grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is also survived by dear friends-who-are-family Carrie Ward, and Michael and Becky (Ward) Henry. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mary Johnson, and recently by "brother-friend" Al Ward, and nephew Micheil Cross. Services to celebrate Roger's life and home-going will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 2:00 pm at Westside Church's north sanctuary. Memorial gifts may be made to Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center.

