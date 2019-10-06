Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RON ZIOBRO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RON ZIOBRO Ronald Allen Ziobro, age 84, of Kennewick, WA, died on October 2, 2019. Ron was born in McKeesport, PA, on 11/23/1934. He attended Penn State 2 years, served as a Naval Aviator for 4 years, then returned to get his Penn State degree in 1963. He was, of course, a devout Steelers' fan. He is survived by his brother, Lou (and wife Betty) Ziobro of Martinsburg, PA. Formally married to Marge Szabo, their children are: Daughter Pam Ann Ziobro (husband Joseph Pham, children: Andrew and Evan) of Gig Harbor, WA. Son John Stephen Ziobro (wife Mouky, son Jackson), of Kennewick, WA. Son Christopher Daniel Ziobro (wife Gretchen, children: Emmett and Marina) of Edmonds, WA. Ron married Donna Batch in 1994. Ron gained two stepdaughters and stepson- in-laws: Michelle Anne Swanson (husband David Swanson) of Richland, WA and Dana Lynn Hollingshead (husband Jim and daughter Devon) of Ashburn, VA. Due to their love of the game of golf, Ron and Donna have many wonderful memories with treasured friends at the Tri-City Country Club and at their timeshare at Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond, OR. Ron would like to honor the friendship and encouragement given him in the past few years from his faithful golfing friends: Mike and Debbie Clayton, Don and Bev Darsow, Jim and Chris Jacobsen, Scott and Ellen Krietzer, and Chuck and Monnie Eichten. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name, addressed to Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler St, Richland, WA 99352. The family cannot thank Hospice enough for all the outstanding care throughout Ron's battle with cancer. To honor his wishes, he will be cremated. A mass will be held at a later date in his honor at Christ the King Church in Richland, WA. Ron would like to thank Monsignor Tom, Father Dan, and Betsy Owczarski for all of their friendship and support.

